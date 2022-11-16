City of Noblesville OKs incentives for Bier Brewery

Noblesville has approved an economic development agreement with Bier Brewery that will provide several incentives to the business, which plans to open next summer.

Noblesville Common Council members voted 7-0 during their Oct. 25 meeting to approve the agreement, which will give Bier Brewery a $50,000 grant and a waiver of fees tied to planning and zoning throughout the project. In addition, Bier Brewery will receive infrastructure upgrades estimated at $50,000 for the relocation and improvement of sewer infrastructure on the property that includes the design, inspection, manholes and pipes, according to the agreement.

In September, the city announced that Bier Brewery was planning to open a 6,000-square-foot taproom at 1618 S. 10th St. that will feature a dog park, a kids’ playground, covered outdoor seating and bike access to the Allisonville Road Trail. It will mark the third and largest location for Bier Brewery, which also has taprooms at 5133 E. 65th St. in Indianapolis and at 13720 N. Meridian St. in Carmel.

Bier Brewery, a local, family-owned and operated brewery that has been open since 2010, was started by Jerry Connor and his son, Darren, as a small-scale nano brewery. The business has since evolved to include Darren’s siblings, Ryan Connor and Leah Keene, and now offers more than 130 beer selections.

When the new brewery is up and running, it will also feature a private room, in addition to coworking office space with room to accommodate staff, guests and families. It opened its 4,300-square-foot all-ages taproom with food service in Carmel four years ago.

Ryan Connor said in September that the business was very excited to be adding its third location in Noblesville.

“The city of Noblesville has been a great partner and very welcoming to our ideas and goals. We are anxious to get started as soon as we tie up loose ends,” he said.

The taproom also plans to host community organizations and local musicians on its outdoor patio when it opens next summer. For more, visit bierbrewery.com/home.