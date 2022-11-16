Elementary teacher advocates for STEAM learning

On Nov. 3, the Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township announced that David “Bruce” Nelson of Indian Creek Elementary School was selected by LEGO Education for the 2022-23 cohort of its U.S. LEGO Education Ambassador Program.

Only 80 educators, including Nelson, were accepted into this year’s program. Ambassadors are selected because they embody the LEGO Education mission and demonstrate innovative teaching practices, engage students in STEAM learning and have a commitment to hands-on learning in the classroom. Participants are volunteers and represent various grade levels and school districts from 27 states.

“I’m very excited to be able to work with some excellent educators from around the country,” Nelson said. “I’m really looking forward to this role. As LEGO says, this is going to be ‘awesome.’”

The LEGO Education Ambassador Program is a community of early learning through middle school educators who are advocates for learning through play and teach with LEGO Education solutions, making them uniquely qualified to help teachers get the most out of the LEGO Learning System. The volunteer program connects educators with their peers and LEGO Education experts to share knowledge and ideas for student success, as well as provide feedback and testing.

In a recent survey conducted by OnePoll, 74 percent of parents recognize the value of STEAM for their child’s future. The same survey found that 87 percent of teachers noted an improvement in student engagement when incorporating purposeful play, such as hands-on STEAM activities.

To learn more about the 2022 cohort, visit the LEGO Education Community at education.lego.com/en-us/.