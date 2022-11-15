Noblesville High School takes on ‘Chicago’

For Noblesville High School junior Sean Wood, playing the role of a villainous protagonist has been enjoyable.

Wood plays Roxie Hart in the school’s production of “Chicago” at 7 p.m. Nov. 17-19 at NHS.

“In Roxie’s mind, she is the absolute heroine,” Wood said. “She is a star whose light has been kept hidden all of her life. Everything is a game and step to her fame, including the murder she commits. Embodying that sense of ‘wrong is right’ has been a truly fun and hard acting challenge. She also behaves in ways I couldn’t imagine myself acting, and getting to present that has been intriguing as well as a different experience.”

Wood has watched a few stage versions of the portrayal of Roxie.

“She is such a complex character, and every actor/actress I have seen has played her differently,” Wood said. “I usually try to stay away from other portrayals so I can embody my character on my own and not use other’s materials, but every performance of Roxie I have seen is so unique and different that it is just too fascinating not to watch. The biggest thing I was looking for was the accent. I absolutely loved Anne Reinking’s portrayal and voice for Roxie, whereas I wasn’t the biggest fan of Renee Zellweger’s.

“Finding the balance between the movie and stage version of Roxie has been one of the biggest things for me.”

Senior Mason Kebrdle portrays the charismatic lawyer Billy Flynn.

“The ensemble displays many characters throughout the show that create the whole effect and makes the experience enhanced,” he said.

Kebrdle is performing in his first show since eighth grade.

“So, it has without a doubt been a challenge, but also a learning experience,” he said. “However, being in our varsity show choir, Singers, has allowed me to keep my performance level high. Something that has helped me overcome challenges is my dedication and determination within my character, Mr. Flynn. Outside of the performing arts, I am very interested in law and plan to go to law school after undergrad.

“With that in mind, being able to play the best lawyer in the City of Chicago is certainly fun and enjoyable.”

NHS choral music director John Neubauer said the show is a new challenge for the students. The school’s last two musicals have been Disney shows.

“The students are doing a fantastic job of prepping a different style of musical,” he said. “The different style of show has been fun to prep, and I think they are going to rise to the occasion and represent themselves and the school very well.”