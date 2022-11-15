Noblesville actor lands dream gig

Benjamin Elliott will finally get his wish.

“I have dreamed of being on the Beef & Boards stage since I first saw Kenny Shepard in ‘A Beef & Boards Christmas’ when I was a young child,” said Elliott, who was born and raised in Noblesville. “Beef & Boards was my first experience with professional theater, and the people onstage were like celebrities to me. It is humbling to think that a child in the audience could now be inspired by a play that I am a part of.”

Elliott will play Harry Bailey in the Beef & Boards’ production of “It’s a Wonderful Life” from Nov. 25 to Dec. 23.

“I have always loved the themes and sentiments of the movie, and this adapted script in particular brings the best moments from the movie to life and makes the characters stand out in a relatable and emotional way,” Elliott said.

Elliott said he appreciates the love Harry shows for his older brother, George Bailey, who is portrayed by Logan Moore

“I am the youngest of three brothers, and I am lucky to have a good relationship with them,” Elliott said. “I feel like Logan and I, on and off the stage, have crafted a brotherly relationship that is truly indicative of the sentiments of familial love, especially around the holiday season. Harry is an honorable man, and despite the luck he inherits at George’s detriment, he never forgets his roots in his hometown.”

A 2018 Noblesville High School graduate, Elliott sang the role of Figaro in “The Marriage of Figaro” at Anderson University in the spring of 2019. It was his first opera, and he now has performed in seven operas. He is studying musical theater at Anderson University and will graduate in 2023.

“I am passionate about all stage works,” Elliott said. “There is nothing like the immersion and communication that live theater provides, and I see all stage works as works of important and profound art. I would love to direct modern interpretations of classical works.”

Elliott’s older brother, Evan, 32, directs and performs in productions across central Indiana. Evan Elliott is directing “The Sound of Music” at The Belfry Theatre in Noblesville, which runs Nov. 25 to Dec. 4.

For more on “It’s a Wonderful Life, visit beefandboards.com.