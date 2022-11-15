Mt. Vernon to feature ‘Mamma Mia!’

What began as a song by ABBA nearly a half-century ago has recently discovered new audiences by playing out on stages and theaters alike.

Now, “Mamma Mia!” is coming to Mt. Vernon High School.

The play will be presented five times in four days by Mt. Vernon drama students inside the school’s auditorium. Shows start at 7 p.m. Nov. 17-18, with two plays Nov. 19 at 2 and 7 p.m. a 2 p.m. presentation Nov. 20.

“This is our first play of the year. I just have a passion for this production,” said Rick Barber, who is in his first year as the drama director at Mt. Vernon. “This is my third time. The first two I choreographed (‘Mamma Mia!’) for different high schools. I just love the drive of the music, and it’s put very well with the show storyline.”

The three primary characters of the 31 cast members are played by junior Katie Bowsher (Donna), senior Claire Gray (Rosie) and junior Izzy Strege (Tonya). Others include Eli Bergman (Sam), George Fair (Bill), Christopher Gillie (Harry), Dezi Lehr (Sky) and Callie Runyan (Sophie).

Barber said there are approximately 30 crew members working behind the scenes to make sure the plays go off as seamlessly as possible.

“They are songs you want to sing along with or dance along with because they are so identifiable,” Barber said. “The kids are really excited. We’ve really worked out a great relationship in terms of feeding off each other’s energy.”

To purchase tickets, visit mvhs.booktix.com.

Online prices are $16 per ticket for adults and $12 for persons 18 and under. Ticket prices at the door are $20 for adults and $16 for those 18 and under (cash or check only).

Mount Vernon Theatre recommends its productions for ages 6 and up.