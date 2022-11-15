Herron to run for Westfield City Council seat

A Westfield resident who owns several businesses in the community has announced he plans to run for Westfield City Council.

Noah Herron, a Republican, said he plans to run for the District 5 council seat currently held by Mike Johns, who has not announced whether he plans to seek reelection. Herron and his wife, Emily, own Urban Vines Winery, Urban Farmer Seeds and Urban Apples Cidery in Westfield.

“I want to make a difference and make Westfield a better place for all residents. Like you, I want to see our city continue to grow and prosper,” Herron said. “Getting involved at the local level of politics is about the desire to improve things like communication, economic vitality, community identity and effective management of our resources. I believe that public service is a responsibility that we all share, and we should all be willing to contribute our time and proficiencies toward the betterment of the community in which we live.”

Herron said as a businessman and a parent, not a politician, he intends to bring a “fresh, positive and creative mindset to the council,” and through his work help the city move forward on a better path.

“My commitment is to serve the citizens of our great city and contribute to its prosperity. With better management of our city’s resources, we can improve our infrastructure, public safety and amenities throughout Westfield,” Herron said. “We need balanced leaders that work together, who communicate and have a better vision for Westfield. If elected, I would work to bring new ideas, new plans and new growth to Westfield.”

Herron added that the city needs “innovative ideas that will shape the future of Westfield for the next generation.”

“Now is the time for change in Westfield, we are growing fast, and we need solid leadership that can give vision for future growth,” Herron said.

For more on Herron’s campaign, visit noahforwestfield.com or email hello@noahforwestfield.com.