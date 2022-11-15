BRAG wants to ‘reinvigorate’ area

For Lawrence-area residents who have wondered who focuses on local community improvement projects, the Binford Redevelopment and Growth organization is at the helm.

BRAG is a nonprofit that works with residents, business owners and elected officials to “reinvigorate” the area, according to the organization’s president, Kevin Senninger. In 2023, the focus is to expand the Nickel Plate Trail into downtown Indianapolis.

“In 2023, we’re looking to move forward with the trail to get it up and running,” Senninger said. “The length of the trail follows Binford Boulevard to the (Indiana) State Fairgrounds on East 38th Street. It will also tie into Fishers’ existing Nickel Plate Trail. It played a huge role in our plans last year and this year.”

As part of its Nickel Plate efforts, BRAG worked with a professional redevelopment consultant to look at different intersections in the community, such as 71st Street, 86th Street and 62nd Street, and what opportunities there are for redevelopment. Senninger wans to expand the trail at those intersections to further connect the bordering communities of Fishers, Geist, Lawrence and Indianapolis. BRAG also consulted with business owners and residents near the intersections to find what might work best for them.

“We’re working with the City of Indianapolis and the Dept. of Public Works by providing guidance on how to get more information out about the Nickel Plate Trail once construction begins next year. We’re really excited about it,” Senninger said.

BRAG also looks ahead to May 6, 2023, the opening day for the Binford Farmers’ Market at Northview Church, a project it focused on in 2022.

“We average between 1,300 to 1,500 people from May through September. We plan to continue in 2023,” Senninger said. “Really, we’re trying to reinvigorate the area. We’re looking into opportunities that will help our neighbors and businesses.”

For more about BRAG, visit binford71.org.