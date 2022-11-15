Colts player teams with Sport Clips to support “Mighty Mason Fund”

Indianapolis Colts’ defensive back Kenny Moore II and his Love One Foundation are teaming up with Sports Clips through the end of the month to raise money for the “Mighty November” campaign. Proceeds from the campaign benefit the Riley Children’s Foundation for pediatric patients receiving hospice and end-of-life care.

The “Mighty November” campaign is part of a foundation called the “Mighty Mason Fund.” On Nov. 1 at Sports Clips on Commercial Drive in Fishers, Moore and Tony Sawyer — owner of Sports Clips in central Indiana — presented Mason Garvey’s family and three other Riley Children’s Foundation families with a $10,000 check to kick off the fundraising.

Twelve Sports Clips locations across central Indiana are accepting and matching donations up to $10,000 throughout the month.

Mason Garvey was a 9-year-old who died in 2020 from embryonal rhabdomyosarcoma cancer. His family is continuing his legacy through the “Mighty Mason Fund,” which helps raise money to ensure that children receive the best hospice care.

The Garvey family met Moore II through a routine visit that wound up forging an unbreakable friendship, according to Mason’s father, Kevin Garvey. Mason and Moore II grew closer and bonded over football and playing games.

“When Kenny left that day, I’ll never forget Mason said, ‘I’ll see you, bro’,’ and that was rare for Mason because he kept his circles so small that the people he allowed in were special. Kenny was special to him,” Kevin said. “It’s not about us being friends with a football player. Kenny’s a part of our family. I tell him all the time he was a brother Mason never had but he was also his hero.”

The bond between the two meant a lot to Moore II as well.

“I’ve found a friend, a family member, in a kid that we thought was going to be a small interaction during a hospital visit, just meeting Mason and interacting with him and his family. I didn’t know the relationship would go as far as knowing the Garveys for a lifetime, but it was a blessing in disguise,” Moore II said. “I feel as if I’m helping the family. But it becomes bigger than family because the purpose of this campaign will help so many other families and so many other kids that are just like (Mason).”