Night & Day diversions – November 15, 2022

‘The Addams Family’

“The Addams Family” runs through Nov. 20 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Eliane Elias

Eliane Elias will perform a concert at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

Take Me to the River NOLA LIVE!

Take Me to the River NOLA LIVE! featuring Dumpstaphunk, George Porter Jr. and Jon Cleary at 8 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit carmelsymphony.org.


