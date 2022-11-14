Blueprint for Improvement: Complete basement transformation

Built in 1928 in Indy’s Meridian-Kessler neighborhood, this historic home’s main living areas had undergone a full remodel, leaving a dark, unfinished basement in need of renovations. The homeowners wanted to create a multi-functional space for movie nights, entertaining and exercise.
- New windows, recessed lighting, and a neutral palette brighten the room, while navy blue custom cabinetry serves as a bold accent with stylish storage.
- Tonal wallpaper in the bar area provides visual interest with an art deco inspired pattern that calls to the home’s 1920s architecture.
- The bar and adjoining pantry make entertaining a breeze with ample seating, wine storage, integrated appliances, and beautiful custom cabinetry.
- Corian countertops and luxury vinyl plank floors provide the look of natural surfaces with added durability and minimal maintenance.
- A full bathroom featuring sleek, classic details and a private exercise room help complete the transformation of this basement into a truly multi-functional space.