Gala raises $40K for Ronald McDonald House Charities

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana hosted its annual gala, “Taste Together,” Nov. 4 at the 502 East Event Centre in Carmel to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

“Riley saved my child’s life, and Ronald McDonald House saved our family,” said Chad Hinton, an event attendee.

According to RMHCCIN CEO Karin Ogden, the charity provides a home away from home for any family who has a critically ill or injured child at Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health. It has three chapters in Indiana and 360 chapters internationally.

The gala included several fundraising games, including a ring toss and money grab. It also included a live auction. It raised more than $40,000 for RMHCCIN.