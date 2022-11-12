Carmel in brief — November 15, 2022

CPD seeking information – Carmel police are seeking information regarding four people (pictured) who are believed to have taken numerous bottles of liquor from Payless Liquors, 14580 River Rd., just before 1 p.m. Nov. 3. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Mike Morley at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477. Reference CPD case number 20-70453.

Synergize benefits kNot Today – At its last 4:30 Meetup, Synergize gathered at 3Up in Carmel to help local children by benefitting nonprofit kNot Today, which generates awareness, initiates prevention strategies and supports restorative services to end sexual abuse, exploitation and trafficking of children. Founded in 2019 by Linda Reich and her husband, former Colts head coach Frank Reich, kNot Today works with schools, families and churches to provide tools that prevent crimes against children. The event raised $2,300 for kNot Today. Each monthly Synergize 4:30 Meetup benefits a nonprofit making an impact in Indiana.

500 Festival launches Living Well Program – The 500 Festival has launched the Living Well Program, a no-cost, resident-based health initiative for apartment complexes to promote resident wellness and build community. It includes discounted registration for the OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon and Delta Dental 500 Festival 5K, training resources and built-in support to reach health goals. It also features head-to-head competition against other apartment complexes for an award for resident participation. Learn more at indymini.com/p/mini-marathon/register/living-well-program.

No-Shave November – For the seventh year, officers and civilian employees of the Carmel Police Dept. are participating in “No-Shave November” to raise awareness about cancer and collect donations to benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. The fundraising goal is $2,000. The department’s grooming standards were updated earlier this year to allow officers to grow facial hair, so this year Chief Jim Barlow is relaxing the department’s uniform standards. Employees who make a monetary donation will be allowed to wear CPD baseball caps for the month of November. Family, friends and members of the community are also encouraged to donate at gofundme.com/f/carmel-police-department-noshave-november-2022?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer.

Bicentennial ambassadors needed – High school sophomores and juniors interested in history and community can apply to serve as Hamilton County Bicentennial Ambassadors through a program sponsored by the 2023 Hamilton County Bicentennial Committee. Student ambassadors will serve as a bridge from the past to the future through conversation and public engagement from January through December 2023. Apply online through Nov. 30 at docs.google.com/forms/d/1o-3mZxYeP_WY2ncO0MzytCNensGRmdWTx5RLJy26-hQ/viewform?edit_requested=true.

Ice skating tickets available – Tickets for the Ice at Carter Green are on sale. The rink will be open Nov. 19 through Feb. 26, 2023. Skate sessions last 90 minutes, unless noted on the skate session calendar. The cost per session on all days is $10 for adults and youth 11 and older, $8 for children 10 and younger. Skates may be rented for $4 per person. Buy tickets and learn more at theiceatcartergreen.com/tickets.

Princess Program applications – The 500 Festival is accepting applications for the 2023 500 Festival Princess Program. Applications are available at 500Festival.com/Princess. The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. Jan. 8, 2023. The program provides 33 women from Indiana colleges and universities with the opportunity to make an impact during their college years as ambassadors of the 500 Festival and its mission to enrich lives and positively impact the community. Each 500 Festival Princess will also receive a $1,000 scholarship.

State’s cutest dogs – Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, the Indiana Destination Development Corp. and Indiana’s First Dog, Henry, are searching for adorable dogs in great locations across the state through the Visit Indiana Cutest Dog Photo Contest. A different winner will be selected every week for one year. Each winning dog will get a note from Indiana’s first dog, an exclusive ‘More To Discover IN Indiana’ dog bandana, a feature as one of the Cutest Dogs IN Indiana on the Visit Indiana social channels. To enter, upload a photo or video of your dog to Instagram, tag @VisitIndiana and use the hashtag #DogsINIndiana. Entries must include the location where the photo was taken.

Hamilton County Democratic Women meetings— The Hamilton County Democratic Women meet every third Saturday of the month at the Delaware Township Trustee Building 9090 E. 131st, Fishers. Conversations begin at 9:30 a.m., the meeting is from 10 a.m. to 11. All Hamilton County women are welcome.

Monthly beekeepers meeting – The North Central Beekeepers Club meets the third Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Cool Creek Nature Center, 2000 E. 151st St. in Westfield. Meetings are free to attend by all levels of beekeepers located centrally north of Indianapolis. Those interested in becoming beekeepers are welcome. For more information, visit facebook.com/ncbclub.

CNO donates $50K – Carmel-based CNO Financial Group is making a $50,000 contribution to the African American Alliance of CDFI CEOs, a coalition of more than 69 CEOs of Black-led community development financial institutions committed to social and economic justice for African American communities. To learn more about CNO’s commitment to the community, DE&I, and corporate social responsibility, visit cnoinc.com/corporate-responsibility.

Shorty Impact Award finalist – Jiffy Lube of Indiana has been named as a seventh annual Shorty Impact Awards finalist for the #MuralProject in the Automotive Category. The Shorty Impact Awards honor the best of digital and social media by influential brands, agencies and organizations. Jiffy Lube of Indiana’s commitment to promoting the work of local artists currently includes 30 murals with more coming every year, which makes it a top contender for a Shorty Impact Award. The winners are to be announced at the first post-pandemic in-person Shorty Impact Awards celebration on Nov. 16 at Burbank Studios in Los Angeles.

Merchants Mortgage hires – Merchants Mortgage, a division of Carmel-based Merchants Bank of Indiana, has hired Reija Eden and Bryan Neitzelt as correspondent account executives. Eden and Neitzelt will join the Western Region Sales Division at Merchants Mortgage, focusing their business efforts along the West Coast. Eden joins the team at Merchants with more than 20 years of experience in the mortgage industry, having held various positions at JMAC Lending, Newfi Lending and Carrington Mortgage. Before joining Merchants Bank, Neitzelt most recently served as a correspondent account manager at Northpointe Bank in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Densborn Blachly honored – Densborn Blachly LLP has been named a Best Law Firm in 13 practice areas by U.S. News & World Report in partnership with Best Lawyers. With this recognition, the Carmel-based law firm surpassed the milestone of being ranked as a Best Law Firm for a decade. The Best Law Firms rankings are based on a combination of client feedback, peer review from leading attorneys in the field and evaluation of information provided by the law firm.

Diabetes Prevention Program – Franciscan Health is offering a Diabetes Prevention Program, an initiative that provides a supportive environment where participants work together in small groups to learn about healthier eating and boosting their physical activity to reduce their contracting diabetes. The program is led by a trained lifestyle coach in a classroom setting and delivered over a 12-month period. Participants must be at least 18 years old, overweight (body mass index over 25), diagnosed with prediabetic conditions or diagnosed with gestational diabetes at any time. Qualified participants can reach out to CIRFranciscanWellCare@franciscanalliance.org or call 317-528-4962 to inquire about the program and to register.

Blood donation guidance updated – The American Red Cross invites those who spent time in the U.K., Ireland or France and have never tried to give blood because of concerns over variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (vCJD) – related to mad cow disease – to give blood and help save lives. Recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration updated its blood donor eligibility guidance on vCJD, eliminating the deferral for those who spent time in the U.K., Ireland and France between 1980 and 2001. In alignment with FDA changes, the Red Cross began accepting donations Oct. 3 from individuals who have not tried giving blood before due to the prior donation criteria. Learn more and schedule an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org.

Hospice volunteers needed – Brighton Hospice in Carmel is looking for volunteers to help office staff perform a variety of office duties such as organizing admission paperwork, filing, preparing and sending mail, answering phones, stocking supplies and helping with special projects and events. Hours and days for this volunteer opportunity are flexible and training will be provided. To learn more, contact Katresha Taylor, volunteer coordinator, by calling 317-798-2160 or by email at ktaylor@brightonhospice.com.