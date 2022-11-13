Forgey, Ray elected to Noblesville School Board

Voters have elected incumbent Joe Forgey and candidate Misti Ray as the two individuals who will hold at-large seats on the Noblesville School Board starting in January.

Forgey, a retired dentist who has been on the board since January 2019, and Ray, who is a Realtor, were among the five candidates seeking the two at-large seats up for grabs during the Nov. 8 general election. Forgey received 10,256 votes, while Ray received 8,155 votes, according to unofficial results from the Hamilton County Election Office.

Candidate Chuck Haberman trailed third with 7,619 votes, while contender Melba Kiser received 7,038 votes. A fifth candidate, Brian Laskey, captured 2,891 votes, according to unofficial results.