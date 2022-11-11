Carmel High School presents ’Three Musketeers’

Carmel High School junior Sam Tiek has embraced his role of D’Artagnan.

“A challenge I have found when developing the character of D’Artagnan is how to show his going from a wide-eyed boy from the countryside to a confident man who joins the Musketeers,” he said. “It’s super fun to be able to showcase all sides of the character and really improve my skills as an actor.”

CHS will present “The Three Musketeers” at 7 p.m. Nov 10-12 with a 2 p.m. matinee Nov 12 in the CHS auditorium.

“My favorite part of the show is learning how to choreograph a fight,” Tiek said. “We have a lot of sword fights in the show as well as a lot of physical fights. Being able to learn how to master these skills has been a blast and it really helps to energize the show. This is the first time I’ve gotten the lead in a show at CHS. It’s been a bit scary to step up and fill the shoes of those before me, but I’ve also been waiting for this opportunity for a while, and I’ve loved every minute.”

Senior Seth Jacobsen portrays Athos, one of the musketeers.

“The most challenging part about playing Athos is probably all the stage combat and such a powerful backstory he has,” Jacobsen said. “I love all stage combat and I already knew some basic moves, but the sword fighting is on a whole other level. We were able to get this very talented choreographer who has been such a help, but it’s definitely one of the most ambitious shows I’ve been a part of.”

Jacobsen said he’d heard of “The Three Musketeers” but didn’t know much about the plot.

“I love musicals and it’s how I was introduced to theater, but I’ve found acting is just as fun and engaging,” Jacobsen said. “There are so many different ways one can interpret a role, and I find it so fascinating.”

Senior Madison Alig plays Constance. Like Jacobsen, she said the main challenge is “making sure the choreography I’m doing for the fight scenes is believable.”

For tickets, visit secure.payk12.com/school/Carmel—Performing-Arts/671/events.