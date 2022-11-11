Mid-century modern styles to be featured in Carmel Clay Historical Society fundraising home tour

The Carmel Clay Historical Society’s 25th annual Holiday Home Tour will have a mid-century modern flavor.

“It should have been the 26th tour, but we were canceled last year due to unforeseen circumstances,” CCHS executive director Debbie Gangstad said.

The 2020 tour was virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So, we’re excited to be back in person,” Gangstad said.

The Carmel Clay Historical Society’s largest fundraiser is set for Dec. 2-3 with a tour of four mid-century modern homes in Eden Glen and Woodland Springs, including three designed by self-taught Carmel architect Avriel Shull. Buses will be available to drop off and pick up at each home. Three homes are on Eden Glen and one is in Woodland Springs, all off of 116th Street.

“They are all within a mile of each other,” Gangstad said. “So, if it’s a nice day, It’s a walkable tour with the exception of one (Woodland Springs) across 116th Street. We don’t want people trying to get across that on foot.”

Gangstad said there will be four shuttle buses running on a continual basis. Parking is available at Mohawk Trails Elementary School, 4242 E. 126th St. There will be additional parking Dec. 3 at Chinese Community Church, 3405 E. 116th St.

Gangstad said the homes were all built in the early 1970s.

“Carmel Clay Historical Society deeply appreciates the homeowners who are generously sharing their private homes for this tour,” Gangstad said. “I think people will have a wonderful holiday experience.”

Gangstad said the tour usually takes 1 1/2 to 2 hours.

The Dec. 2 tour from 6 to 8 p.m. is $75 with a 7 to 10 p.m. reception with food and drinks in the Woodland Springs clubhouse, also designed by Shull. Dec. 3 tickets are $30 for the tour only from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Proceeds will benefit CCHS and the Carmel Clay History Museum.

“We got funding and design for the new Carmel Clay History Museum,” Gangstad said. “We’ve moved the Depot out of the way, so we can get the parcel ready along the Monon. The plan is to break ground in the spring.”

Gangstad said people who have interest in volunteering get a free a ticket for the tour. If interested, call CCHS at 317-846-7117 or email info@carmelclayhistory.org

To register, visit holidayhometour.eventbrite.com.