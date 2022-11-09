Sprouts Cooking School celebrates opening

Sprouts Cooking School, the only cooking school in Indiana designed for kids, opened its new location in Zionsville Oct. 15 at 11145 Michigan Rd.

Stephanie Drewry, owner of the school, said she started the business in her home in 2015 while teaching at the Monon Center in Carmel to build her customer base. The first school opened in Carmel in 2017. In the last two years, spots in the Sprouts Cooking School’s summer camps have sold out, and spots for holiday classes have been waitlisted.

“It felt like the time was right to expand,” Drewry said. “We have a large clientele in Zionsville and Brownsburg, so the intention was to try to find a location where we could accommodate our existing clientele while also making it more convenient for those outside the Carmel area.”

Drewry said the new school didn’t have a big opening celebration but has already hosted birthday celebrations and Halloween-themed classes that sold out.

The school has a mix of offerings, including a subscription-based program called MemberChef, which allows children ages 9 to 13 to attend classes in a culinary school-based setting once a week for nine months.

The school also offers single-session, theme-based classes on weekends.

“My core desire is to replicate the magic that we have in our Carmel store,” Drewry said. “We have extremely loyal customers that love our services, and I’m hoping to reach more of those people in a different environment.”

For more, visit sproutscookingschool.com.