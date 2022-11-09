Current Publishing
Snapshot: Westfield resident’s company works on limited edition cars

Westfield resident Ben Stoner, who serves as vice president of Fathouse Fabrications in Martinsville, said his company is helping with the production of the limited edition Shelby 1,300 Code Red vehicles. Fathouse Fabrications is working on the powertrains for the vehicles, which retail for $210,000 and were limited to 30 cars when they were released earlier this year and sold out the day they were announced. (Photo provided by Shelby)


