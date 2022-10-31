Meijer plans to open store in city of Noblesville

Construction is expected to begin next year on a Meijer grocery store along Ind. 32 in Noblesville in an area that has been targeted for development.

The company plans to build a 90,000-square-foot Meijer store at the corner of Ind. 32 and Little Chicago Road behind a CVS store near the Promenade of Noblesville, which is being developed by Indianapolis-based Justus Companies. Pep Boys, Ascension St. Vincent, a 55-and-older residential community known as Promenade Trails and another residential complex, Promenade Apartments, are near the proposed Meijer site.

Meijer’s plans were announced Oct. 27 during one of the stops on the Billion Dollar Bus Tour, which took Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen, city department heads and investors to different locations in the city to highlight $1 billion in private investments that have been made in Noblesville since 2020. The Billion Dollar Tour was led by the Noblesville Chamber of Commerce.

A spokesman for Meijer could not immediately be reached for comment regarding the proposed development. However, the store will be considerably smaller in comparison to its superstores, which typically range from 150,000 to 250,000 square feet, according to Meijer’s website.

Jensen, who confirmed Meijer’s arrival in his weekly “Friday Five” YouTube series, also said that Costco will be coming to Noblesville and is looking at opening a store just east of 148th Street and Ind. 37.

“The state has approved their liquor license last week, so they seem to be full steam ahead and we’re excited to have their first Hamilton County store in Noblesville,” Jensen said.