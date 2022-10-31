Current Publishing
You are at:»»»BJ’s Wholesale Club planning new store south of Lowe’s in Carmel

BJ’s Wholesale Club planning new store south of Lowe’s in Carmel

0
By on Carmel Business Local

BJ’s Wholesale Club is planning a new store on 8.5 acres at 14480 Lowe’s Way in Carmel. (Image from documents filed with the City of Carmel)

BJ’s Wholesale Club opened its first Indiana store last month in Noblesville, and now it’s eyeing an expansion into Carmel.

The Massachusetts-based company has filed plans with the city to construct a new warehouse club on 8.5 acres at 14480 Lowe’s Way. The proposed location is currently home to Koto Japanese Steakhouse and is just south of the Lowe’s home improvement store.

The site is zoned as a planned unit development, meaning its development standards are set by an ordinance specific to the site rather than standard zoning. Amendments proposed to the existing PUD, which was adopted in 2000, include the addition of tire, oil change and lubrication sales and an automobile filling station as permitted accessory uses; and changing the minimum building setback to 60 feet.

BJ’s Wholesale Club offers fresh foods, a full-service deli, grocery items, apparel, toys, electronics and more. In addition to Noblesville, it recently announced expansions in New Albany, Ohio; Wayne, N.J.; and Midlothian, Va.

The company launched in 1984 and operates more than 200 stores in nearly 20 states.

Current has reached out to BJ’s Wholesale for additional information.


More Headlines

Meijer plans to open store in city of Noblesville Duke Energy picks Noblesville’s Innovation Mile for Site Readiness Program INDOT planning upgrades to I-465 in north Indy, Carmel  Carmel in brief — November 1, 2022 Carmel in brief — October 25, 2022 Project Hope is presented $15,000 on behalf of the Fishers Rotary Club
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact