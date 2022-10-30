Nickel Plate Express partners with Toys for Tots

Nickel Plate Express and Toys for Tots are partnering to collect toys for families in need this holiday season.

Nickel Plate Express is offering free caboose rides Nov. 5 to each passenger who brings a donation. The caboose rides will board from the newly renovated Hobbs Station inside Forest Park from noon to 2 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis, with no tickets being sold for the event.

Passengers will enjoy a scenic ride on the historic Monon Caboose over the White River in downtown Noblesville, according to officials.

The Nickel Plate Express travels a 12.5-mile track between Noblesville and Atlanta. The focal point is the historic Hobbs Station, which was built alongside the Nickel Plate railroad in Tipton County in 1948 and moved to Forest Park in 1967.

“Toys for Tots is excited to partner with Nickel Plate Express for the 2022 Holiday season,” Toys for Tots Civilian Coordinator Sabrina Young said. “This year is Toys for Tots’ 75th year. We are so thrilled to be able to partner with an organization that has a beautiful train and draws a huge crowd each holiday season. It was the perfect fit to our iconic Toys for Tots train logo.”

Nickel Plate will accept new, unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots through Dec. 23. In addition to caboose rides being offered, the partnership will also offer a visit with Santa from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 15. The public is encouraged to bring a toy to donate and then visit with Santa.

“I have always been passionate about giving back to the community,” said Emily Reynolds, director of Nickel Plate Express. “This opportunity to work with Toys for Tots is a perfect chance for Nickel Plate Express to help others during the holiday season.”

For more information about different trips on the Nickel Plate Express ranging from Reindeer Rides to special dining experiences, visit nickelplateexpress.com.