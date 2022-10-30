Feedback sought in Citizens proposed rate case

Citizens Gas of Westfield customers will have the opportunity to offer feedback in a proposed rate increase case being sought by the utility company.

The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor (OUCC), which is the state agency representing consumer interests before the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, is reviewing the utility’s request and is scheduled to file testimony on Dec. 2. The OUCC is seeking written comments from customers through Nov. 25 and can be submitted by visiting in.gov/oucc/contact-us/.

The utility company filed a request with the IURC in September to hike rates that would result in an increase of $165 for a typical customer consuming 735 therms per year. If approved, the rate increase would take effect next June and would reflect an 18% hike, according to testimony filed with the IURC.

The utility says that residential bills would rise from $28.67 to $36.59 for a household using 20 therms, while those using 50 therms would see their bill rise from $53.93 to $66.34. A household using 100 therms would see an increase from $96.02 to $115.90, according to the company’s proposal provided to the IURC.

Citizens Gas of Westfield’s current rates received IURC approval in 2017. The pending proposal would only affect natural gas rates and charges in its Westfield service territory, according to the OUCC.

Officials say as the system has grown, the costs to operate and maintain the system have also grown, according to testimony provided to the IURC. Citizens also says it has taken steps to diversify Westfield’s natural gas supply, noting that Pandale Eastern is the only interstate natural gas pipeline directly supplying Westfield and makes the utility more vulnerable to seasonal changes in natural gas prices.

The utility company said in October that it predicted natural gas heating bills will increase on average about $10 a month for the upcoming heating season from November through March with the total average being $864 compared to about $812 last winter.

Other than the website, consumers can also submit comments regarding the proposed rate increase by emailing uccinfo@oucc.in.gov or by mail to Public Comments, Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor, 115 W. Washington St., Suite 1500 South, Indianapolis, IN 46204. Comments should include the consumer’s name, mailing address and a reference to either IURC Cause No. 45761 or Citizens Gas of Westfield.

An IURC evidentiary hearing is scheduled to start Jan. 26, 2023, while a final commission order is expected in June, according to the OUCC.