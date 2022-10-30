Carmel in brief — November 1, 2022

Early voting sites in Carmel – Early voting is under way at several sites in Hamilton County. In Carmel, voters can cast an early ballot from 2 to 7 p.m. Nov. 2-3 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 4-5 at Mercy Road Church, 2381 Pointe Pkwy. and the Jill Perelman Pavilion, 3000 W. 116th St. Learn more at hamiltoncounty.in.gov/1399/Vote-Early—In-Person.

HCSO mourns loss of Snoop – Snoop, a patrol K-9 with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, died on Oct. 25 after battling medical issues for several months. The German shepherd was born in the Czech Republic on March 18, 2020, and had been trained in narcotic detection, obedience, tracking and criminal apprehension. His handler was Deputy Patrick Traphagan. HCSO is planning a memorial to commemorate Snoop’s life. A date has not been announced.

Free event for veterans – The second Hamilton County Veterans Stand Down will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Boys & Girls Club, 1700 Conner St. in Noblesville. The event is free to veterans and their immediate family members and will include a meal, games and assistance in filing for benefits, obtaining employment, financial counseling and other services. RSVP welcome but not required to emily.pence@aspireindiana.org or 317-503-2524.

Suspect sought – The Carmel Police Dept. is investigating a theft that occurred Oct. 9 at Best Buy at 10025 N. Michigan Rd. The individual pictured is suspected of stealing three Apple watches from the store before leaving the area in a white SUV at approximately 4:40 p.m. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to contact CPD at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477. Reference CPD case number 2022-64636.

Catholic scholar to visit Carmel – Catholic scholar George Weigel, distinguished senior fellow of Washington’s Ethics and Public Policy Center, will speak about the Second Ecumenical Council of the Vatican, known as Vatican II, at 7 p.m. Nov. 13 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 14598 Oak Ridge Rd. in Carmel. The event, which is open to the public, will conclude with a book signing. Weigel’s new book, “To Sanctify the World,” examines modern Catholic history, including Vatican II.

Civil War Roundtable – Joe Bellas, the 2005-06 Gilder Lehrman American History Teacher of the Year for Ohio and convener of the Stillwater Civil War Roundtable, will be the speaker for the Hamilton County Civil War Roundtable on Nov. 9 at Carmel City Hall, 1 Civic Square. He will present on “Bloodbath in the Bluegrass.” Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The event is open to the public.

Gala to benefit RMHCCIN – Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana is hosting its annual gala, “Taste, Together,” co-presented by McDonald’s and Riley Children’s Health, at 7 p.m. Nov. 4 at 502 East Event Centre, 502 E. Carmel Dr. in Carmel. The event will celebrate 40 years of RMHCCIN and benefit its mission to keep families together and near the care they need by providing a supportive home away from home for families of children receiving medical care at Indianapolis-area hospitals. Purchase tickets by Oct. 28 at rmhccin.org/rmhccin-events/taste.

Best & Brightest nominations – Junior Achievement of Central Indiana is seeking nominations for its 19th annual Indy’s Best and Brightest event, presented by KPMG LLP. The event will honor 100 of central Indiana’s most outstanding young professionals, age 40 and younger, in 10 industry categories. Visit indysbestandbrightest.org through Nov. 4 to make a nomination.

Bicentennial ambassadors needed – High school sophomores and juniors interested in history and community can apply to serve as Hamilton County Bicentennial Ambassadors through a program sponsored by the 2023 Hamilton County Bicentennial Committee. Student ambassadors will serve as a bridge from the past to the future through conversation and public engagement from January through December 2023. Apply online through Nov. 30 at docs.google.com/forms/d/1o-3mZxYeP_WY2ncO0MzytCNensGRmdWTx5RLJy26-hQ/viewform?edit_requested=true.

Ice skating tickets available – Tickets for the Ice at Carter Green are on sale. The rink will be open Nov. 19 through Feb. 26, 2023. Skate sessions last 90 minutes, unless noted on the skate session calendar. The cost per session on all days is $10 for adults and youth 11 and older, $8 for children 10 and younger. Skates may be rented for $4 per person. Buy tickets and learn more at theiceatcartergreen.com/tickets.

Princess Program applications – The 500 Festival is accepting applications for the 2023 500 Festival Princess Program. Applications are available at 500Festival.com/Princess. The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. Jan. 8, 2023. The program provides 33 women from Indiana colleges and universities with the opportunity to make an impact during their college years as ambassadors of the 500 Festival and its mission to enrich lives and positively impact the community. Each 500 Festival Princess will also receive a $1,000 scholarship.

State’s cutest dogs – Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, the Indiana Destination Development Corp. and Indiana’s First Dog, Henry, are searching for adorable dogs in great locations across the state through the Visit Indiana Cutest Dog Photo Contest. A different winner will be selected every week for one year. Each winning dog will get a note from Indiana’s first dog, an exclusive ‘More To Discover IN Indiana’ dog bandana, a feature as one of the Cutest Dogs IN Indiana on the Visit Indiana social channels. To enter, upload a photo or video of your dog to Instagram, tag @VisitIndiana and use the hashtag #DogsINIndiana. Entries must include the location where the photo was taken.

Sidewalk Repair Grant funds available – In 2020, the Carmel City Council established a Sidewalk Repair Grant program to help keep residential sidewalks across the city in good shape and safe. This program was initially funded by a $50,000, non-reverting fund and there are still funds available for property owners to apply for assistance with sidewalk repairs. The fund assists residents who own and occupy their homes with the expense of repair/replacement of sidewalks and for removal of trees located on their private property that are affecting sidewalks by reimbursing up to 50 percent of the project cost, up to $3,000. Learn more and apply at carmel.in.gov/government/departments-services/community-services/sidewalk-repair-grant.

Arts & Culture digital passport – The recently launched Indiana Arts & Culture digital passport encourages visitors to discover new places and enjoy some of Indiana’s creative spaces. Sign up online for the passport and receive custom prizes for visiting multiple destinations across the state. Visitors need to check-in from a smartphone at one of the designated passport locations. Participants earn more by visiting more locations. For more information, visit VisitIndiana.com/arts or follow Visit Indiana on social media at @VisitIndiana on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Hamilton County Democratic Women meetings— The Hamilton County Democratic Women meet every third Saturday of the month at the Delaware Township Trustee Building 9090 E. 131st, Fishers. Conversations begin at 9:30 a.m., the meeting is from 10 a.m. to 11. All Hamilton County women are welcome.

Monthly beekeepers meeting – The North Central Beekeepers Club meets the third Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Cool Creek Nature Center, 2000 E. 151st St. in Westfield. Meetings are free to attend by all levels of beekeepers located centrally north of Indianapolis. Those interested in becoming beekeepers are welcome. For more information, visit facebook.com/ncbclub.

Community First Bank hire – Community First Bank of Indiana has hired Mark Malin as chief leadership and people development officer. Prior to joining the bank, Malin was the multisite director at Northview Church. He also spent 34 years as the founding lead pastor of Oakbrook Ministries, a multisite church based in Kokomo. Outside of ministry, Malin has spent many years consulting professionals and private sector organizations to uncover their unique gifts and achieve their leadership potential.

Centier launches HSA – Centier Bank has launched a health savings account in its suite of banking products to help individuals as well as companies maximize savings when it comes to health and medical costs. The Centier Bank HSA, powered by Lively, is an interest-bearing account that helps consumers save for medical expenses. The Centier Bank HSA is available to individuals and employers. Learn more at centier.com/personal-banking/hsa.

Holiday preview shopping event – The shops at Carmel City Center will hold a holiday preview shopping event from 2 to 6 p.m. Nov. 5. Visitors can kick-start their holiday shopping with the merchants at Carmel City Center while sipping on wine and Peppermint White Russians at four of the participating shops. Shoppers can also enjoy live music by students from Carmel High School’s Select Sound, who will be caroling from 2 to 5 p.m. Many shops will offer holiday sales and promotions. Learn more at CarmelCityCenter.com.

SMC partners with OneZone – OneZone Chamber has announced that SMC is its newest Leadership Investor. SMC Corporation manufactures pneumatic equipment and machine elements that play an essential role in the automation of various industries, from robots and other devices required in the automation of factory production line manufacturing and assembly processes to automatic inspection equipment used for medical and semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Learn more at onezonechamber.com.

Blood donation guidance updated – The American Red Cross invites those who spent time in the U.K., Ireland or France and have never tried to give blood because of concerns over variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (vCJD) – related to mad cow disease – to give blood and help save lives. Recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration updated its blood donor eligibility guidance on vCJD, eliminating the deferral for those who spent time in the U.K., Ireland and France between 1980 and 2001. In alignment with FDA changes, the Red Cross began accepting donations Oct. 3 from individuals who have not tried giving blood before due to the prior donation criteria. Learn more and schedule an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org.

Hospice volunteers needed – Brighton Hospice in Carmel is looking for volunteers to help office staff perform a variety of office duties such as organizing admission paperwork, filing, preparing and sending mail, answering phones, stocking supplies and helping with special projects and events. Hours and days for this volunteer opportunity are flexible and training will be provided. To learn more, contact Katresha Taylor, volunteer coordinator, by calling 317-798-2160 or by email at ktaylor@brightonhospice.com.