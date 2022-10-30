Violinist will appear as Carmel Symphony Orchestra soloist

Carmel Symphony Orchestra Artistic Director Janna Hymes was immediately impressed when she saw violinist Alexis Kenney perform for the first time a few years ago.

“The minute I heard him play, he was on my list to work with as a guest artist,” Hymes said. “At the CSO, we were able to contract him soon after.”

Kenney will perform as a guest soloist in the CSO’s Masterworks 2 concert at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Palladium at the Center for Performing Arts in Carmel.

“Alexi is a fantastic musician and that is always the main criteria I consider when choosing guest artists,” Hymes said. “I was impressed by his playing as well as his energy.”

Kenney will perform as the soloist on “Bruch Violin Concerto No. 1.”

Kenney solos with major orchestras across the U.S. and abroad and plays recitals at places like Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center and London’s Wigmore Hall. Last year, he released his first recording, “Paul Wiancko: X Suite for Solo Violin,” a piece he commissioned and premiered in 2019.

Hymes looks forward to the entire program.

“I typically spend a long time putting programs together, and this program has just the right balance,” she said. The concert opens with “Overture from Colas Breugnon,” which Hymes describes as a fast and exciting piece by the spirited Russian composer Dmitry Kabalevsky. That is followed by “Bruch Violin Concerto.”

After intermission, the orchestra will play “Pines of Rome” by Ottorino Respighi, a piece that reflects on various beautiful places in Rome.

“This is a masterpiece in that you actually hear the elements of waterfalls, trees and the known landmarks in Rome the composer depicts in his music,” Hymes said. “The orchestration is amazing and is known for being one of the most favorite pieces of musicians. It is demanding but also satisfying.”

The concert ends with a piece by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov.

“‘Capriccio Espagnol’ includes many orchestral solos throughout and is a lively and exciting piece, making the perfect ending to this program,” Hymes said.

For more, visit carmelsymphony.org.