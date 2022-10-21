Where’s Amy attends Heartland Film Festival events

Where’s Amy attended the 31st annual Heartland International Film Festival’s Opening Night Film, the Cinemania cocktail party and Closing Night Awards Show and After Party. The festival ran October 6-16. Film buffs and fans had the opportunity to see films and meet filmmakers from all around the world. Be sure to check out Heartland’s mini-movie series showcasing holiday classics at the Athenaeum in Indianapolis (Dec. 1-2) and Theatre at the Fort (Dec.15-18) in Lawrence. For more, visit heartlandfilm.org