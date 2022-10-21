Current Publishing
Australian-based biopharmaceutical company moves into Fishers headquarters

Telix Americas, the U.S. branch of the Australian-based biopharmaceutical company Telix Pharmaceuticals, has moved into its new headquarters in the Crew building near Interstate-69 and 116th Street.

The 10,000-square-foot headquarters will support oncology and rare disease product development and commercialization, according to the company. The firm has grown exponentially in the U.S. since 2019, growing from four to 100 employees in the last three years, according to the company. Thirty-three of those employees work in Fishers.

“This is an exciting time for our employees. With our first commercial product launched in the U.S., and others in development, Telix has a real opportunity to grow along with the Fishers community,” Kevin Richardson, CEO of Telix Americas, stated. “Telix chose Fishers as its U.S. headquarters because it offers a strong quality of life for our employees and because of the important life sciences ecosystem across central Indiana.”

The statement also said that the location is ideal for employees and visitors because of the various things that will contribute to the quality of life outside of work, such as dining and entertainment.

Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness is delighted to have Telix join the city’s growing life science industry.

“I couldn’t be more excited to share in the excitement of Telix’s permanent U.S. headquarters here in Fishers,” Fadness stated. “Telix’s growth, combined with top-tier workforce and lifestyle amenities, is what continues to establish Fishers as a leader in life sciences in Central Indiana. We look forward to celebrating many more milestones with the Telix team.”


