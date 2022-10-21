Zionsville school board candidate states on Facebook, “All Nazis weren’t ‘bad”

Zionsville Community Schools Board of Trustees candidate Dr. Matt Keefer has received backlash after making comments on his personal Facebook page that stated, “All Nazis weren’t ‘bad.’” The since-deleted comment was in response to a question about defining indoctrination.

Keefer also stated on Facebook, “Who is to say if we were both there (in Nazi Germany) in the same place and same time, that we wouldn’t have done the same thing … In 10 years, we may look at covid the same way. The people that hated the unvaxxed and hoped they died, the people that lost their jobs because they wouldn’t get vaccinated, the people who thought everyone should stay 6 feet apart, where masks, and save some unknown 95 year old from dying by staying locked in their home.”

Hilary Heffernan, a parent of students who attend ZCS, said she is disappointed Keefer is running to be a leader in the Zionsville community, and “can’t believe this is happening in 2022.”

“I see a lot of divisiveness and fear-based bullying going on,” Heffernan said. “That’s not the way to get things done. It’s connectedness, communication, being an adult and having an emotional IQ.”

Michael Berg, a member of the school board who is running for the Eagle Township seat, stated in an email his concern that Keefer was seeking “nuanced discussion” regarding the Nazi Party when he had been known to make generalizations about groups he disagreed with in the past.



“Perhaps more concerning to me is his apparent desire to co-opt the suffering of Holocaust victims in an effort to claim a similar type of victimhood for himself over disagreements with COVID-19 mitigation strategies,” Berg stated.

A request for comment from Dr. Keefer prior to publication was unsuccessful.