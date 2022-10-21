Snapshot: Creekside finishes undefeated season with championship 

The Creekside Middle school football team won the Hamilton County eighth grade championship Oct. 12 with a 49-14 win over Westfield Middle School. The team finished the season undefeated and outscored its opponents 338-78. Team members are Chase Jarred, Anthony Coellner, Parker Stewart, Daniel Reffeitt, Cam Kelley, Kane Hare, Jacob Behm, Greysen George, David Charters, Levell Stewart, Aaron Fedorccha, Parker Maiers, William Hohlt, Ben Spence, Mike Galli, Lucas Rydell, Caden Teetzel, Ben Stranko, Omar Abushanab, Gurkamal Sahota and JT Todd. The team is coached by head coach Nick Blomeke and assistants Shelby Goldblatt, Chad Coellner and Brandi Meyers. (Photo courtesy of Shelby Goldblatt)