Our Place Coffee now open on First Street

Our Place Coffee, a new shop and cafe at 65 S. 1st St. in Zionsville, opened its doors in early October. Owners Paul and Brianna (Bri) Deinlein said they hope their business will become a gathering place for Zionsville residents while supporting local businesses.

Our Place Coffee is open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturdays 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., serving tea and coffee beverages and options for breakfast and lunch fare.

Aside from serving food and drinks, the Deinleins said they hope to cultivate an atmosphere where people will want to reconnect with each other.

“There is a purpose in everything that we do,” Paul Deinlein said. It’s all about family. We created this place where people could get back together. Talk, laugh, stay, watch kids together.”

Deinlein also said he hopes to one day use the space to host an “old-fashioned town hall,” where “candidates can say how (they’re) going to make a difference in Zionsville, or in Boone County or in the state or even federally, but (they) can’t talk about (their) opponent in any capacity.”

In addition to bringing members of the community together, Paul and Bri said they strive to encourage an equally inclusive dynamic among their staff.

“We support the special needs community. A good portion of our staff is special needs,” Bri said. “We want to create an environment where we can help people build job skills and get experience so they can do what they truly want to do with the rest of their lives.”

Above all, the Deinleins agreed they want to be involved in the community in any way possible and have a positive impact on Zionsville and its residents.

“We really want to be the place where people come and say, ‘Let’s meet at our place,’” Bri said. “That’s why we named it that. We want it to feel like it’s ‘our place’ to meet. We want to be the heart of Zionsville, like what Eagle Creek was.”

For more, visit ourplacecoffee.com