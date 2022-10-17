Snapshot: Lawrence Police Dept. celebrates National Coffee with a Cop Day

The Lawrence Police Dept. hosted Coffee with a Cop Oct. 5 at Brickhouse Coffee Co. in Lawrence. Coffee with a Cop Day is a nationwide initiative that is held on the first Wednesday of October. LPD Deputy Chief of Police Curtis Bigsbee,said the department has participated in the event for at least 10 years. He said it is a good way for police to connect with the community. “(Events like these) bridge the gap with our community where they can come out here and be able to meet and speak with the officer that they might run into on a daily basis,” Bigsbee said. “This is just for us to reach out to the community, speak with them and also try to see what some of their needs or some concerns might be.”