Noblesville man elected to National Academy of Construction class of ‘22

Noblesville resident Rick Conner, who serves as president at American Structurepoint, has been elected to the National Academy of Construction class of 2022.

The NAC recognizes individuals who have made outstanding, lifelong contributions to the design and construction industry. The rigorous selection criteria include leadership, exceptional service, a continued commitment to making a contribution, past recognition by peers for innovation, and being recognized as “best of the best,” according to a news release.

Conner was chosen to join the group through an extensive review of hundreds of highly qualified prospects.

“I am humbled by this recognition; however, no one achieves such an honor single-handedly,” Conner said. “I share this honor with all American Structurepoint employees who are continually driven to achieve excellence and improve the quality of life for the communities we serve.”

Conner began his career at American Structurepoint as an intern while attending high school and joined the company full time as a civil engineer in 1976 after graduating from Purdue University. He has been president of American Structurepoint since 1990 and became a majority owner in 2006.

During his tenure, he has grown the company from $3 million in annual revenue and fewer than 50 employees to a 2021 revenue of $144 million and approximately 600 employees across 11 disciplines, 16 locations across the nation, and exciting growth ahead.

The NAC recognizes industry leaders from across the US who demonstrate exceptional leadership and service with a continued commitment to innovation. Members contribute their diverse expertise to numerous initiatives aimed at furthering the industry and supporting the needs of public and private entities and other professional organizations.