Fishers graduate awarded with prestigious scholarship

By Rebecca Fending

Safiya Sankari, a 2021 graduate of Eman Schools in Fishers, has received the Rise Global Winners scholarship for her research and development of an algorithm that turns breath vapors into glucose readings for diabetic patients. The scholarship offers a full ride to the school of their choice; access to technological devices and a network of other winners; specifically designed leadership and educational courses’ career services paired mentorship; and a three-week service and leadership summit that takes place at a rotating location globally.

The Rise scholarship is granted to only 100 international winners annually, making it a highly prestigious award.

According to a past teacher at the Eman Schools, Tabby McLain, Sankari was a gifted student.

“Safiya was poised and articulate, modest, well-prepared, generous, dependable and a gifted artist,” McLain said. “Her success is a direct result of her dedication and accountability to her own high standards.”

The opportunity provides Sankari full tuition for her entire four years at MIT in Boston, Mass., along with other lifetime benefits. After being accepted to her dream school, Sankari took a gap year to pursue her own research opportunities. During that year, she created the algorithm that qualified her for the Rise scholarship while working in Dr. Mangilal Agarwal’s lab at IUPUI. Sankari’s research was presented in August at the National Chemical Society Conference in Chicago.

Sankari has also had previous research published, is a National Merit Scholar, a two-time ISEF Finalist, a three-time JSHS Finalist and a lifetime AJAS fellow. She is a freshman at MIT, majoring in molecular biology and computer science.

A full list of winners can be found at risefortheworld.org/global-winners, along with more information about the award and the Rise organization.