Actress reprises role of Morticia at The Cat

Audrey Larkin is eager to return to the stage as one of her favorite characters.

Larkin will reprise the role of Morticia in Carmel Apprentice Theatre’s production of “The Addams Family” from Oct. 27 to Nov. 13 at The Cat, 254 Veterans Way, Carmel. Larkin previously played the role in the acting company’s 2018 production of the musical comedy.

“I grew up on ‘The Addams Family.’ Morticia was always amazing,” Larkin said.

Larkin said she appreciates Morticia’s confidence and that she is proud of who she is and having a partner who loves everything about her. Larkin said a lot of love is shown in the Addams family being true to themselves.

Larkin is a Baldwin Wallace University graduate who specialized in writing and theater. Larkin, who is the production manager for The Cat, grew up in Carmel and lives in Westfield.

“I’ve been involved with the Carmel Apprentice Theater, which is the program that is all inclusive, since they started,” Larkin said. “It’s our fifth anniversary. The Cat opened in 2017.”

In the acting company’s first play, “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” Larkin played Lucy Van Pelt. She also performed as Ella in the ensemble of “Annie Warbucks” at The Cat and the role of Ginger Grant in The Belfry production, “Gilligan’s Island: The Musical” in 2019.

Larkin said she finds joy in Carmel Apprentice Theatre’s inclusiveness and willingness to find or create roles for everyone. Indianapolis resident Sarah Gasper, who has Down syndrome, appears in the show. Larkin said Gasper’s favorite show is “The Addams Family.”

“She’s been to probably over a hundred productions,” Larkin said. “I just want people to come to the show and see how joyful she is when she’s dancing as one of the ancestors.”

Larkin said the “The Addams Family” is about embracing yourself, no matter how obscure it is to other people. In doing that, it inspires others, she said.

The performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. For more, visit thecat.biz.