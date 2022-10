PT Solutions and Ascension St. Vincent-Carmel will host a Survivor Soiree to encourage and equip breast cancer survivors from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 25.

The event will take place at the Carmel Women’s Pavilion, 13420 N. Meridian St. There will be door prizes, swag and refreshments.

Attendees may meet with a lymphedema physical therapist and other healthcare providers and vendors.