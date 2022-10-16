Meet the candidates for District 1 Boone County Commissioners

Erin Brewster, a tax attorney, and Tim Beyer, a professional engineer and surveyor, are running for the position of Boone County Commissioner in district 1. The seat is being vacated by current district 1 commissioner Tom Santelli.

Timothy A Beyer – R

Age: 50

Education: Purdue University, Bachelor of Science degrees in Civil Engineering and Land Surveying Engineering

Occupation: Professional Engineer and Professional Surveyor

City of residence: Zionsville

Immediate family: Wife, Jennifer, Married 25 Years; Three children, Daniel, Erin, Kevin,

Previous political experience: No previous office sought.

Website or best way for voters to reach you: Tim Beyer for Boone County Commissioner on Facebook

E-mail: tim4commish@protonmail.com

Why do you want to run for office? The motivation to run for office was provided by the lack of government officials, at all levels of government, doing the job they are hired to do, which is to protect people’s individual rights to live their lives as they see fit. Mask mandates, particularly in schools, mandated testing for COVID, vaccine mandates by businesses, government forced shutdown of businesses, “one-size-fits-all” mandated COVID treatments are some examples where government has failed, in this regard, in the past 2 years. This office can make a positive impact on many of these types of issues.

What are your qualifications for this office? I have lived in Boone County, just outside Zionsville, with my family since 1998. In addition to civil engineering and land surveying companies, I have worked for a nationwide real estate developer, construction companies performing dirt, pipe, and paving work, and for a sewer utility company.

What are the top 3 issues that your campaign will focus on? Protection of people’s individual rights to live their lives. Efficient and proper use of public funds for roads and other infrastructure. Useful and beneficial information from County offices for people to utilize, as opposed to simply repeating “one-size fits all” information from other government agencies.

What sets you apart from other candidates for this office? Over the last 2 years, it has become apparent that members of the general public need to be involved in government. This role is a natural extension of the experience that I bring working with government in the private sector.

How long have you lived in your district? 24 years

What other organizations are you involved with? Indiana Society of Professional Land Surveyors, including Treasurer of local chapter Moms for Liberty – Boone County, Indiana

Something most people don’t know about you? I am an amusement park fan and attend often with my youngest son.

Something you want people to know about you? As a civil engineer and land surveyor, I am constantly looking for common-sense solutions that also save money (referred to as “value engineering”), whenever possible, to the challenges that my jobs present. I would bring this same approach to my role as County Commissioner. Our founders considered it immoral to pass debts on to the next generation and considered payment of debt to be the first use of public funds. They considered the burden of debt to be as destructive to freedom as subjugation by conquest. Funds are necessary for government to perform the functions people hire them to do; however, government should treat those funds as they would treat their own.

Erin M. Brewster – D

Age: 40

Education: Bachelor of Arts in History & Political Science, Lehigh University 2004 Juris Doctor, New England School of Law, 2007 Master of Laws (LLM) in taxation, Villanova University School of Law, 2008

Occupation: Tax Attorney

City of residence: Zionsville

Immediate family: Husband – Dr. Benjamin Brewster, 2 rescue dogs – Punky & Daisy

Previous political experience: I previously ran for Boone County Council, District 4 in 2018

Website or best way for voters to reach you: www.votebrewster.com

Why do you want to run for office? I am running for office because I think it’s the best way to make a positive impact on the community. There is so much change coming to Boone County and I would love the opportunity to use my skills to ensure that the county makes the most of these new opportunities.

What are your qualifications for this office? As an attorney, I have strong skills in critical thinking, analysis, and attention to detail. These skills will be imperative in the position of Commissioner. Additionally, I have been following county government since 2017 and am familiar with the structure and challenges facing the county.

What are the top 3 issues that your campaign will focus on?

Accountability and transparency Thoughtful growth and planning Improved working relationships among county government

What sets you apart from other candidates for this office? I have a vested interest in Boone County and no individual agenda. I believe in moving Boone County forward, for the benefit of all residents and to serve my community to the best of my ability. I have closely followed county government since shortly after I moved here, and have run for a county office before. I am confident that I would be a great asset to the Boone County Commissioners and Boone County as whole.

How long have you lived in your district? 8 years

What other organizations are you involved with? Locally, I am a member of Kiwanis Club Lebanon and an at-will pro bono attorney for Lafayette Urban Ministry. In addition, I am an Alumna and supporter of Pi Beta Phi Sorority and member of Lehigh University Alumni Club.

Something most people don’t know about you? I especially enjoy cross stitching. It takes a lot of concentration and attention to detail and I only work on fun pieces like sarcastic sayings and video game related projects. I also enjoy growing hydroponic lettuce, herbs and small vegetables. Something you want people to know about you? I will listen to the residents of Boone County and endeavor to ensure that the county government serve the needs and desires of our citizens.