Current Publishing
You are at:»»Early voting under way in Hamilton County

Early voting under way in Hamilton County

0
By on Hamilton County, Carmel Community, Fishers Community, Geist Community, Noblesville Community, Westfield Community

Early voting is under way at several sites in Hamilton County. 

To be eligible, voters must bring their identification, which can include a driver’s license, state ID, U.S. passport or U.S. military ID, according to the Hamilton County Election Office. 

Early voting sites include:

Judicial Center, One Hamilton County Square, Noblesville

  • 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 17-21
  • 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 24-28
  • 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 29
  • 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 4 
  • 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 5 
  • 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 7

Hamilton County Fairgrounds, 2003 Pleasant St., Noblesville

  • 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 17-21
  • 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 24-29
  • 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 5
  • 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 7 

Other Hamilton County locations

Westfield, Fishers and Carmel locations will have early voting from 2 to 7 p.m. Oct. 26-27; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 28-29; 2 to 7 p.m. Nov. 2-3; and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 4-5.

Individuals wishing to vote absentee by mail must submit an application by midnight Oct. 27. Forms can be submitted electronically by visiting www.indianavoters.com or call 317-776-8476 for an application over the phone.

Once an individual has voted their absentee ballot, they can return the ballot by mail or return in person to the Election Office in the Judicial Center, One Hamilton County Square, in Noblesville, and must be received on or before 6 p.m on Election Day.

For questions, call the Hamilton County Election Office at 317-776-8476.

 


More Headlines

Carmel in brief — October 11, 2022 Celebrating 150 years: Fishers evolves from ‘wild, wild west’ town to vibrant city Meet the at-large Noblesville School Board candidates Republicans a no-show at League of Women Voters Hamilton County forum  Foundation awards $183K to Hamilton County nonprofits Calming companion: Simon joins Hamilton County Coroner’s Office as new therapy dog, will provide comfort to office staff, grieving families
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact