Early voting under way in Hamilton County

Early voting is under way at several sites in Hamilton County.

To be eligible, voters must bring their identification, which can include a driver’s license, state ID, U.S. passport or U.S. military ID, according to the Hamilton County Election Office.

Early voting sites include:

Judicial Center, One Hamilton County Square, Noblesville

8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 17-21

8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 24-28

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 29

8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 4

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 5

8 a.m. to noon Nov. 7

Hamilton County Fairgrounds, 2003 Pleasant St., Noblesville



9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 17-21

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 24-29

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 5

8 a.m. to noon Nov. 7

Other Hamilton County locations

Westfield, Fishers and Carmel locations will have early voting from 2 to 7 p.m. Oct. 26-27; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 28-29; 2 to 7 p.m. Nov. 2-3; and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 4-5.

Individuals wishing to vote absentee by mail must submit an application by midnight Oct. 27. Forms can be submitted electronically by visiting www.indianavoters.com or call 317-776-8476 for an application over the phone.

Once an individual has voted their absentee ballot, they can return the ballot by mail or return in person to the Election Office in the Judicial Center, One Hamilton County Square, in Noblesville, and must be received on or before 6 p.m on Election Day.

For questions, call the Hamilton County Election Office at 317-776-8476.