A buzz-free good time: County’s first alcohol-free bar set to open in Fishers next spring

By Mark LaFay

Memento Zero Proof Lounge is set to open its doors in March 2023 at 8701 E. 116th St. in the First Internet Bank Building, located across the street from the Nickel Plate District. The lounge will feature non-alcoholic beer, wine, espresso-based drinks and craft mocktails designed, mixed and served by their staff mixologist.

Design mockups of the space are finalized, and construction documents are nearing

completion, recently being sent to the City of Fishers for approval. Lounge owners are hopeful construction will begin soon.

The concept is the brainchild of founders Shwa Hall and Max Gavin, two Fisher’s high school graduates, 2016 and 2017 respectively. Hall is the manager of Noble Coffee and Tea shop in Noblesville and Gavin is the manager of an area Indy E-cigs vape store.

Hall and Gavin have a long history of friendship and business partnership. The budding entrepreneurs first co-owned a start-up music studio that they ran out of a home in Fishers and then in Fountain Square. It was during this time they would conduct meetings and strategic planning in coffee shops around the area but often found themselves venue-less after the shops would close around 5 p.m. Gavin also had a more personal connection to the concept, having lost a family member to an alcohol-related illness.

The pair began raising funds for the Memento Zero Proof Lounge by launching a clothing line and hosting pop-ups and trunk shows at Noble Coffee and Tea as well as at various events around Hamilton County. In addition to generating revenue to support the opening, these events have also provided helpful marketing and word of mouth advertisement for the lounge.

Admittedly, the inspiration came when the founders were under the legal drinking age of 21 years old. While they will not be actively advertising to the under 21 crowd, they do hope to create a “pressure-free environment for all ages, in addition to those that are under 21,” Hall said.

The Memento Zero Proof Lounge will be the first alcohol-free cocktail bar and lounge in Hamilton County. Both Hall and Gavin are hoping the space will be a place for relaxing, socializing and getting business done without a buzz.

“We think that we can create a space for people of all ages and walks of life to be able to gather, work, and/or socialize without the need for alcohol to have a good time,” Hall said.

Ashley Elrod, City of Fishers Director of Community and Public Relations, said this new venue will provide a new, unique experience for Fishers residents.

“It’s exciting to see a diverse set of restaurants, bars and retail in the downtown Nickel Plate District area,” Elrod said “Fishers residents have long asked for a variety of options, and Memento Zero Proof joins that growing list.”

The Zero Proof Lounge will be approximately 1,500 square feet and will feature a small retail area for its brand-inspired apparel, outdoor seating, a large bar seating area and a cozy lounging area.

Estimated hours of operation will be Sunday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to midnight. It will have limited food offerings to pair with non-alcoholic beverages. The average estimated cost for a mocktail is going to be $9, lattes will be $7 to $8 and near beer, or fermented malt drinks containing little to no alcohol, and alcohol-free wine will be approximately $5 per glass.

For more information about Memento Zero Proof Lounge, visit mementoretail.com.