Current Publishing
You are at:»»Column: Advantages of aging 

Column: Advantages of aging 

0
By on Lifestyle

Commentary by Lorene Burkhart 

There are actually a few advantages to aging! One of them is being able to reflect on life and to finally see how the dots connect. Sometimes we’re left with a few “if onlys,” but I don’t spend time dwelling on them, because they are in the past. If we’re older than 70 we probably focus more on the present than the future, since there is less of it.

As I reflect on my past, I’m reminded of growing up on a working farm, meaning that everyone worked. Even the youngsters had chores to do, which gave us the opportunity to learn responsibility and accountability. There was no allowance given or withdrawn for chores done or not done. We knew we were an important member of the team. How is this taught today? Maybe that’s why sports are so popular for kids.

When I entered the job market as a teacher, I remembered that I had always been trained to do my best. Through the years this attitude paid big dividends. Being unprepared for a job simply meant that I would need to work harder. Doors opened because of my reputation as a person who shared success with fellow workers.

One of my biggest challenges was being the only woman executive in a company, but what an opportunity to be a role model. This was during the time before many women had moved into the executive office. It’s exciting to see how that has changed. Now women fill approximately one-fourth of leadership positions. 

Leaning on others for solutions and advice is probably the most important lesson that I have learned in my 88 years. Asking for advice connects you to others in a unique way and provides them the opportunity to build self confidence. 

Aging is inevitable, but as Soren Kirkegaard one said, “Life can only be understood backwards, but it must be lived forwards.” Take some time to reflect on your own life. It will provide some clarification. 

 


More Headlines

Meet the at-large Noblesville School Board candidates Meet Union Twp. Zionsville Community School Board candidates Meet the District 2 Westfield Washington School Board candidates Calming companion: Simon joins Hamilton County Coroner’s Office as new therapy dog, will provide comfort to office staff, grieving families Meet the candidates for District 1 Boone County Commissioners Celebrating 150 years: Fishers evolves from ‘wild, wild west’ town to vibrant city
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact