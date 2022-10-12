Local police officers, firefighters to battle in charity hockey game

Central Indiana police officers and firefighters will square off on the ice Oct. 21 for the second Battle of the Badges hockey game, which will raise funds for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The puck will drop at 3 p.m. at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, 1202 E. 38th St. in Indianapolis. Tickets cost $25 and also include admission to the Indy Fuel season opener that begins at 7 p.m. that evening against the Ft. Wayne Komets.

James Taylor, event commissioner who works for Indianapolis EMS and the Greenwood Fire Dept., said the event was inspired by the 911 Slugfest fundraiser, a charity boxing event featuring local first responders (the next Slugfest is set for Nov. 5 at the Marion County Fairgrounds). Battle of the Badges will allow for some friendly competition of a different kind.

Each team will be comprised of 17 players, with skill levels ranging “across the board,” Taylor said. Most have played on adult recreational hockey teams, although a few have competed at the minor league level.

“You probably wouldn’t be able to pick up a skate tomorrow and a stick and go to practice,” Taylor said. “It would be too fast paced.”

Carmel Fire Dept. firefighter/paramedic Tim Fagin participated in the inaugural event and is looking forward to playing again this year.

“It’s good for civilians to see that we’ll bust chops with the police, and they’ll bust chops with us, but we’re all here for the citizens,” said Fagin, who plays left wing. “It’s fun for us to be competitive. We’ll chirp at each other and have a good time for a good cause. It’s good for the city, and good for us, (as we’re) meeting guys at other agencies.”

The winning team’s biggest prize is bragging rights, Taylor said, although there will also be a trophy and possibly other souvenirs.

The firefighter/EMS team won the 2021 inaugural event, 4-2.

Purchase tickets at fuel.isportstix.com/order/seats/1652.