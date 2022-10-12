Snapshot: Cherry Tree principal honored for lifesaving response 

Current Publishing
Cherry Tree Elementary Principal Peter English, center, is recognized by Carmel Fire Dept. Chief David Haboush, left, and CFD EMS Chief Andrew Young for English’s efforts using a Stop the Bleed kit kept at the school to treat a construction worker who suffered a severe injury during the summer. The Carmel Clay Schools Board of Education recognized English during its Oct. 10 meeting. The board also recognized those involved in responding to a man having a heart attack at a Carmel Middle School football game in August. The man and his family attended the meeting to show their appreciation. Read more about that incident at youarecurrent.com/2022/09/07/carmel-middle-school-staff-on-site-aed-help-save-life-of-fan-at-football-game. (Photo courtesy of Emily Bauer) 


