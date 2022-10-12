Fishers police investigating armed robbery st Star Financial Bank

Current Publishing
Fishers police officers responded to an armed robbery just before 3 p.m. Oct. 11 at Star Financial Bank, 8726 E 96th St. While en route to the bank, officers learned the suspect had fled. The suspect has not been apprehended. 

Witnesses described the suspect that entered the bank as a white male, 20 to 30 years old and wearing a disguise. 

According to police, the suspect entered the bank, went up to bank employees and displayed a handgun while demanding cash. 

No injuries were reported. The suspect is reported to have fled in a vehicle heading south toward Indianapolis, according to FPD. There is no known threat to the Fishers community at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact FPD at 317-595-3300.


