Ayers announces candidacy for Carmel’s Central District seat

Teresa Ayers

Teresa Ayers has announced that she plans to run for the Carmel City Council’s Central District seat in the 2023 municipal election. 

Ayers is vice-chairman of the Hamilton County Republican Party and is on the board of the Carmel Clay Republican Club. She graduated from Carmel High School and is a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Parish. 

Ayers graduated from Virginia Intermont College, where she played soccer and ran track and cross country. She is the daughter of former Hamilton County Councilor Paul Ayers. 

“As Carmel continues to grow, I will advocate for a balance between responsible growth and conservative fiscal policy as well as keeping public safety a top priority,” Ayers stated. “Carmel is a wonderful place to live and work, I look forward to keeping it that way.”

The Central District seat is currently held by City Councilor Bruce Kimball, who suffered a stroke in December 2020 and has not attended a meeting since then. Republican Leah York, owner of a nonprofit consulting firm, announced in September that she would seek the open seat. 

Learn more at Ayers4Carmel.com.


