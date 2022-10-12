Zionsville Community High School siblings make volleyball history

By Edward Redd

Emily Kirkendol and her older sisters, Gabby and Katie, have made history by playing on the Zionsville Community High School’s varsity volleyball team. According to their mother, Christy Kirkendol, it is the first time in ZCHS history a trio of sisters has played on the team.

Athletic director Greg Schellhase said the girls and their father, Mike Kirkendol, have been involved with the Lady Eagles volleyball program for a decade.

“They’re the first family of Zionsville volleyball,” Schellhase said. “They have been very instrumental in our program for the last 10 years or so. Mike’s been a coach. Their daughters have come through the program, and they all have been tremendous players. Great representatives of our school and community.”

The school organized a senior night celebration Oct. 4 dedicated to honoring the seniors as they finish out their season. During a brief speech prior to their match, announcer Marcus Fredwell recognized the Kirkendol sisters.

During her four-year career, Emily played 341 sets and recorded 1,169 digs. Gabby and Katie Kirkendol were both standouts as former ZCHS players as well. In total, the Kirkendol sisters have played a combined 683 sets and tallied nearly two thousand assists, 1,950 digs and 265 aces.

Emily is the last of her siblings to play for the high school team.

Members of the Kirkendol family said it was an emotional night.

Gabby, the eldest sister, noted the three sisters had shared the same jersey number, one, throughout their high school volleyball careers.

“It’s the final chapter of a really long series,” Gabby said. “It’s definitely bittersweet but it’s not super emotional because I know it’s not the end for us.”

Katie said the three sisters had played volleyball since childhood.

“It’s honestly really emotional,” Katie said. “My sisters and I have been playing Zionsville volleyball since we were little. This is bittersweet with it coming to an end.”