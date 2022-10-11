The Purple Line comes to Lawrence

By Rebecca Fending

Commuting between Indianapolis and the City of Lawrence will be much easier because of the new Purple Line. The bus route runs 15.2 miles and offers citizens seamless travel stretching from the heart of downtown Indianapolis to Ivy Tech Community College-Lawrence.

According to IndyGo, the Purple Line will share alignment and stations with the Red Line from the Julia M. Carson Transit Center to 38th Street and Park Avenue. In that segment, shared stations will benefit from five- to seven-minute service as Purple and Red Line buses alternate on the stretch. East of the Park Avenue station, the Purple Line will continue on 38th Street to Post Road. It will then travel north to Ivy Tech’s Lawrence Campus.

David Hofmann, deputy Mayor of the City of Lawrence, said the new route will greatly benefit the people of Lawrence by improving and enhancing the connection between Lawrence and Indianapolis.

“For Lawrence residents, they will be able to catch an affordable ride to all the IndyGo destinations by making transfers to the existing Red Line and its many destinations, such as Downtown Indianapolis,” Hofmann said. “This includes the Indiana State Fairgrounds and Broad Ripple, to name only a few. In short, it’s all about accessibility, affordability, convenience, community-building and connectivity for our residents. If you can’t tell, we’re excited about the great potential of this project and its impact on Lawrence.”

Currently, the route along Otis Avenue, Wheeler Road up to the new station has been completely reconstructed and re-paved and is now open to the public, according to Hofmann. The next construction phase focuses on the route from Post Road south to East 38th Street.

“With good weather throughout this year and next, we are hopeful that the 2023-24 calendar will see Lawrence and Indianapolis riders connecting in both communities as part of their daily routines,” Hofmann said. “It will be here before we know it.”

The Purple Line will be operational from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. on weekdays, with hours extending later into the night on weekends. The schedule is comparable to the existing Route 39. The Purple Line will operate 365 days a year.