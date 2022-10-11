2 teens injured in alleged drive-by shooting in Lawrence 

The Lawrence Police Dept. is investigating an alleged drive-by shooting Oct. 10 that left two teens injured.

Officers responded to a 911 call saying a person had been shot at approximately 9:30 a.m. in the 4800 block of Hartman Drive. Once on the scene, officers came in contact with two teenage males who appeared to have gunshot wounds. One teen had been struck in the leg, and the other appeared to have been struck in the shoulder, according to police.

The victims told police they had been walking along the 4600 block of Richardt Avenue near I-465 and 46th Street when someone in a nearby vehicle fired gunshots at them before heading east.

Both victims were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

LPD said they believe this is a contained, targeted event that does not pose a threat to the public. No vehicle information is available at this time. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact LPD at 317-545-7575.