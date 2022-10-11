Where’s Amy attends Civic Theatre’s “Rent” 

Where’s Amy attended Civic Theatre’s “Rent” Oct. 9 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. The talented cast had the audience’s attention from start to finish with a well-deserved standing ovation. The set, lighting, music and choreography were outstanding, and this was one of the best shows I’ve attended. Do not miss this show that runs until Oct. 22. Civic has so many wonderful productions coming up including “A Christmas Story: The Musical” from Dec. 2 to 24. For more, visit civictheatre.org.