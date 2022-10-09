Genezen opens new headquarters in Fishers

On Sept. 29, Gov. Eric Holcomb joined Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness to welcome Genezen, a biotechnology and life sciences business, to its new headquarters. The business started in 2014 at Launch Fishers and recently moved to a large manufacturing facility at 9900 Westpoint Dr. in FIshers.

In November of 2021, Genezen announced plans to invest $40 million to lease and upgrade its facility and create 62 new jobs at the 75,000-square-foot building.

Holcomb spoke on the growth of the life sciences industry in Indiana and lauded Fishers for its growth and recent announcements in development.

“I’ve always known that there is a Fishers airport here locally, but I think it’s really a Fishers launching pad created here by Mayor Fadness,” Holcomb said. “Many companies are deciding, rightly so, to come here for good reasons. (Fishers is) a business-friendly, family-friendly community, friendly place to be, and that speaks to the high quality of life that the (Genezen) team here is able to enjoy inside these walls and an outside close by.

“This is a noble cause, and we’re just so proud to have you and your mission here at Genezen on fertile Hoosier soil. “

Fadness said he has seen Genezen grow from a small company working out of Launch Fishers to becoming a large company in a permanent headquarters.

“I feel like I’m a proud parent to watch Genezen come from its early days to what it is today,” Fadness said.

Genezen CEO Ray Kaczmarek said he is he proud of his team and all the company has accomplished since starting in Launch Fishers.