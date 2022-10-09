Ivy Tech to begin School of Nursing program in January

Ivy Tech Community College’s Hamilton County campus in Noblesville will launch its School of Nursing in January, officials have announced.

The community college, which announced plans for the School of Nursing Sept. 29, said it was approved by the Indiana State Board of Nursing earlier in the month and will mark the college’s 19th nursing location.

“We heard from our community that credentialed nurses were a tremendous need in our area,” said Stacy Atkinson, chancellor of Ivy Tech Hamilton County. “We are extremely proud to help address the public health crisis by adding more credentialed nurses into the pipeline.”

Ivy Tech’s School of Nursing will admit 20 students for the upcoming spring semester and 20 students for the following fall semester with increases in seats to come. The college has also partnered with Community Health Network to provide fully paid scholarships for 15 Ivy Tech Hamilton County students to assist with tuition, course materials and clinical resources as part of its Scholars Program.

Other health care partners, including Indiana University Health, have also supported the School of Nursing with donations to increase nursing enrollment, according to Ivy Tech.

“Thanks to the leadership of Dr. Atkinson and her team, we will educate even more highly skilled nurses that will meet the workforce demand in the Hamilton County region and the state of Indiana,” said Sue Ellspermann, president of Ivy Tech Community College.

In the fall of 2021 after approval of Ivy Tech Hamilton County’s campus board and Ivy Tech’s state board of trustees, the college committed $1.75 million to the Hamilton County campus to begin construction on a state-of-the-art health care lab space that will now also permanently house its CNA and medical assisting programs.

According to Ivy Tech, by 2025, it will increase the number of nursing students enrolled by 600 and is the largest associate degree in nursing program in the country. It graduates more than 1,300 annually, officials said.

For more, visit ivytech.edu/nursing/index.html.