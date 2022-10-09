Edwards Twins bring act to Feinstein’s

Twin brothers Anthony and Eddie Edwards are not only identical but they share the gift of being master impersonators.

“We do over 100 lookalikes and soundalikes,” Anthony said. “Every year is a different show. Everything is live. It’s not a drag show.”

“The Edwards Twins and their Ultimate Variety Show” is set for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at Feinstein’s cabaret at Hotel Carmichael.”

“We started out at the Riviera many years ago,” Anthony said. “We decided to take the show on the road. We’re adding shows every year. It’s been a great journey.”

The twins, based in Las Vegas, perform approximately 300 shows a year. They do about 20 different impersonations per show.

“We never usually do this small a theater, but Michael (Feinstein) is a dear friend,” Anthony said. “We want to do as many of his showrooms as possible. We’ve been doing his showroom in (Los Angeles) for a very long time. We were in the area. I’m sure it’s a matter of time before we come back, and we probably have to do two shows (in Carmel).”

Anthony said the show is fast paced and similar to variety shows like “Laugh-In,” “The Sonny and Cher Show” and “The Carol Burnett Show.”

The twins have been performing the show for approximately 25 years, thanks to a suggestion by Carol Burnett.

“Carol saw me perform as her in Toronto and we became instant friends,” Anthony said. “Then two weeks later, she was in LA and she saw my brother in ‘La Cage’ and she thought it was me. She said, ‘Why are you guys together? You need to form an act.’ She said she would help any way she can, and she did. The rest is history.”

Anthony said Eddie’s favorite person to impersonate is Barbra Streisand and his favorite is Andrea Bocelli.

For more, theedwardstwins.com.