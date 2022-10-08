Carmel in brief — October 11, 2022

Correction – In the Oct. 4 edition of Current in Carmel, a photo of the ribbon-cutting celebration at Meadowlark Park incorrectly identified Clay Township board member Matt Snyder. Snyder is in the center of the photo.

Voter registration deadline Oct. 11 – Indiana’s voter registration deadline is Oct. 11. Register to vote at IndianaVoters.com or by visiting the county election administrator’s office. In-person early voting begins on Oct. 12 and is open until Nov. 7. All registered Indiana voters are eligible to vote early in-person. A valid photo ID is required to vote. Early voting is available in Carmel at Mercy Road Church, 2381 Pointe Pkwy., and the Jill Perelman Pavilion, 3000 W. 116th St. Early voting hours in Carmel are 2 to 7 p.m. Oct. 26 and 27, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29, 2 to 7 p.m. Nov. 2 and 3, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 4 and 5.

Best Small Cities – Carmel ranked No. 2 in WalletHub’s list of 2022 Best Small Cities in America. The personal finance website compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 across 43 key indicators of livability, ranging from housing costs and school system quality to restaurants per capita. Zionsville and Westfield also made the Top 10. View the full report at wallethub.com/edu/best-worst-small-cities-to-live-in/16581.

Civil War roundtable – The Hamilton County Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 12 at Carmel City Hall, 1 Civic Square. Historian and author David Finney will present “Crisis at Fort Sumter: Charleston, South Carolina, November 1860-April 1861.” Finney is a Carmel resident and member of the Hamilton County Civil War Roundtable who has spoken to the group a number of times over the years. The event is open to the public.

Synergize benefits Indiana Health Fund – Synergize raised more than $3,300 for the Indiana Health Fund at its latest 4:30 Meetup, an event at 3Up in Carmel that allowed group members to create new friendships as they supported local families in need. Indiana Health Fund helps negotiate and pay off medical debt for Hoosiers in need. Once the debt is gone, the fund also provides financial planning services and counseling to those they serve. Their goal is to eliminate the personal and financial stress caused by debt, which can be suffocating when piled on top of medical issues.

Nativity scene sale – The Knights of Columbus, in partnership with the Catholic Business Exchange, are again this year offering their “Keep Christ in Christmas Outdoor Nativity Scene.” Made of all-weather, heavy-duty white plastic board that never needs painting, the four-piece silhouette style display assembles easily and includes all instructions and hardware. Cost of the display is $110 with net proceeds benefitting the Womens Care Center and other Knights of Columbus Pro-Life Ministries. Deadline to Order is Oct. 11. To order online, visit uknight.org/CouncilSite/CouncilNews.asp?CNO=12387#23945.

Princess Program applications – The 500 Festival is accepting applications for the 2023 500 Festival Princess Program. Applications are available at 500Festival.com/Princess. The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. Jan. 8, 2023. The program provides 33 women from Indiana colleges and universities with the opportunity to make an impact during their college years as ambassadors of the 500 Festival and its mission to enrich lives and positively impact the community. Each 500 Festival Princess will also receive a $1,000 scholarship.

CHS grad to conduct song – Mason Kniola of Carmel will conduct “Chofki” by Chickasaw composer Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate when the Manchester Symphony Orchestra opens its 84th season Oct. 9. Kniola is majoring in vocal performance at Manchester University. He is a graduate of Carmel High School. Tickets are $20 for general admission. Admission is free for anyone younger than 18. Learn more at manchestersymphonyorchestra.org.

Salvation Army volunteer opportunities – The Salvation Army of Indianapolis is looking for volunteers for the Coats for Kids event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis. Families who wish to register to receive coats for their kids can visit centralusa.salvationarmy.org/indiana/coats-for-kids. Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Kathy Dalla Costa with the Salvation Army at kathy.dallacosta@usc.salvationarmy.org.

Christkind essay contest – The 2022 Carmel Christkindlmarkt Christkind essay contest is officially open for the 2022 market season. The contest provides a unique opportunity for a female high school or college student to participate in the Carmel Christkindlmarkt as the iconic Christkind, and winners are also awarded scholarships. This year’s essay prompt invites applicants to explore the traditions of Christmas cuisine. The essay question and qualifications can be found at carmelchristkindlmarkt.com/christkind-contest. Applications are due by Oct. 11 at 11:55 p.m.

Submit candidate debate questions – The Indiana Debate Commission will host a single debate between U.S. Senate candidates Todd Young (Republican, incumbent), Thomas McDermott (Democrat) and James Sceniak (Libertarian) at 7 p.m. Oct. 16. Anyone can submit questions for consideration in this debate, which will be moderated by Laura Merrifield Wilson, an associate professor of political science at the University of Indianapolis, and also a commission board member. She previously moderated a gubernatorial debate in 2016. Questions can be submitted online through Sept. 30 at indianadebatecommission.com.

Voting info for college students – The League of Women Voters of Hamilton County is reminding college students to plan ahead to be able to participate in voting on Election Day on Nov. 8. College students living away from home may use absentee ballots to cast their votes, but they should allow time for applying for the ballot and receiving it by mail at their campus location. The deadline to request absentee ballots is Oct. 27, but students are advised to request a ballot as soon as they have their campus mailing address. Students who opt to vote in local races in college towns must change their permanent address on their registration to that of their campus residence. Learn more and request an absentee ballot at IndianaVoters.org and Vote411.org.

State’s cutest dogs – Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, the Indiana Destination Development Corp. and Indiana’s First Dog, Henry, are searching for adorable dogs in great locations across the state through the Visit Indiana Cutest Dog Photo Contest. A different winner will be selected every week for one year. Each winning dog will get a note from Indiana’s first dog, an exclusive ‘More To Discover IN Indiana’ dog bandana, a feature as one of the Cutest Dogs IN Indiana on the Visit Indiana social channels. To enter, upload a photo or video of your dog to Instagram, tag @VisitIndiana and use the hashtag #DogsINIndiana. Entries must include the location where the photo was taken.

Ghosts and Goblins registration open – The 14th annual Carmel Education Foundation Ghosts and Goblins 5K/2K Race will kick off at 9 a.m., Oct. 22 at Carmel High School. Strollers are welcome and costumes are encouraged. Prizes will be awarded to age category winners. Proceeds from the race benefit CCS students and teachers through the award of CEF Great Idea grants. Learn more and register at GhostsandGoblinsRun.com.

Care-oke to benefit United Way program – United Way of Central Indiana is hosting a karaoke competition this fall to benefit its ReadUP childhood literacy program. Registration is open for soloists and musical groups interested in competing for a spot to perform live at Care-oke on Nov. 9 at Old National Centre in Indianapolis. The top 12 fundraisers will automatically qualify for the finale, and the remaining performers will be selected at random. Individual performers commit to raising at least $250, and groups commit to raising $500. The competition is open to singers across the state of all ages. The deadline to register is Oct. 10. Learn more at uwci.org/careoke.

Sidewalk Repair Grant funds available – In 2020, the Carmel City Council established a Sidewalk Repair Grant program to help keep residential sidewalks across the city in good shape and safe. This program was initially funded by a $50,000, non-reverting fund and there are still funds available for property owners to apply for assistance with sidewalk repairs. The fund assists residents who own and occupy their homes with the expense of repair/replacement of sidewalks and for removal of trees located on their private property that are affecting sidewalks by reimbursing up to 50 percent of the project cost, up to $3,000. Learn more and apply at carmel.in.gov/government/departments-services/community-services/sidewalk-repair-grant.

Arts & Culture digital passport – The recently launched Indiana Arts & Culture digital passport encourages visitors to discover new places and enjoy some of Indiana’s creative spaces. Sign up online for the passport and receive custom prizes for visiting multiple destinations across the state. Visitors need to check-in from a smartphone at one of the designated passport locations. Participants earn more by visiting more locations. For more information, visit VisitIndiana.com/arts or follow Visit Indiana on social media at @VisitIndiana on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Hamilton County Democratic Women meetings— The Hamilton County Democratic Women meet every third Saturday of the month at the Delaware Township Trustee Building 9090 E. 131st, Fishers. Conversations begin at 9:30 a.m., the meeting is from 10 a.m. to 11. All Hamilton County women are welcome.

Weed Wrangles clear invasive species – The organizations of the Hamilton County Invasives Partnership are inviting volunteers to help clear local parks of invasive species by participating in Weed Wrangles. During the Weed Wrangle, teams of volunteers, supervised by guides, will locate and uproot unwelcome plants such as bush honeysuckle, garlic mustard, autumn olive, English ivy and winter creeper. Learn more and sign up to volunteer at hcinvasives.org.

Monthly beekeepers meeting – The North Central Beekeepers Club meets the third Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Cool Creek Nature Center, 2000 E. 151st St. in Westfield. Meetings are free to attend by all levels of beekeepers located centrally north of Indianapolis. Those interested in becoming beekeepers are welcome. For more information, visit facebook.com/ncbclub.

Four Quadrants Advisory hires – Carmel-based Four Quadrants Advisory, a concierge financial planning firm for entrepreneurial dental practice owners, has welcomed three new team members to help grow the company’s trajectory. Adam Mormile and Ben Line have been added to the team as dental sales representatives, and Katie Davenport has been hired as lead generation specialist.

County bond rating affirmed – S&P Global Ratings recently affirmed its AAA long-term rating of Hamilton County, which is the highest rating that can be given. In addition, the agency assigned its AAA rating to the county’s bridge improvement bonds that are scheduled to close this month. The outlook is stable. The bond proceeds will be used to finance a new bridge project over the White River. This will be done in conjunction with the City of Noblesville. This is the second year the county has received a AAA rating. Hamilton County is the only county in Indiana that holds a AAA rating from S&P.

Nursing scholarship awarded – The Indiana Health Care Foundation has announced the winners of its spring 2022 long term care scholarship cycle. During this cycle, IHCF awarded nine scholarships totaling over $23,000 to assist Hoosiers who want to advance their health care education and work in long term care. Scholarship recipients include Olusola Bakare of Rose Senior Living in Carmel, who received a $5,000 scholarship to study nursing.