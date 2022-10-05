Current Publishing
Pride of Westfield earns third at invitational

The Pride of Westfield marching band earned third place Sept. 24 during an invitational competition at Avon High School.

The band, which competed in the Open Class A division, placed third behind Center Grove and Fishers high schools and most recently competed at the Bands of America Kentucky Regional prelims at Cardinal Stadium at the University of Louisville.

The Pride of Westfield’s next performance is set for 3:20 p.m. Oct. 8 at the ISSMA Scholastic Prelims/Open Class Invitational at Whiteland Community High School. It will also be among nearly 60 marching bands from Indiana who will compete in the Bands of America super regional prelims, scheduled for Oct. 21-22 at Lucas Oil Stadium.


